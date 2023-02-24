Public hardships due to PTI regime, govt ensuring facilitation to common people: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Friday highlighted that Pakistan TehreekInsaf (PTI) regime was responsible for the situation when common man was facing numerous challenges whereas the incumbent government was making efforts to provide facilities through different schemes.

Talking to a private news channel, she said, Imran Khan could not handle the economic as well as international issues, adding that the people were facing troubles due to the weak policies of Imran's regime.

She said that the agreement made by the PTI leaders with IMF should be made public.

We are paying the cost of Imran's policy made during the PTI government, she added.

To a question about the politics of the PTI chairman, she said Imran Khan is a politician without any political ideology.

She said that Imran's party had become unpopular due to its weak vision. The PTI chief is struggling for personal interests in the country, she added.

To a question, Uzma Bukhari said that his party was not interested in taking revenge from the PTI chairman who registered false cases against the PML-N. Many of the PML-N leaders suffered a lot due to political victimization started by the PTI regime, she added.