Public Health Department Abbottabad At The Verge Of Collapse, 53 Tube-wells Are Out Of Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Public health department Abbottabad at the verge of collapse, 53 tube-wells are out of order

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Public Health Department Abbottabad Saturday facing severe economic crises, 53 tube wells in the region are out of order and 43 million rupees of electricity bills are also due to pay.

According to the details, the provincial government and district administration of Abbottabad is also watching the situation but did not play any role resolve the grave concern of the people who are facing an acute shortage of clean drinking water during extreme weather condition.

The public health department in Abbottabad runs the operation of 170 tube wells to provide water to the masses where 53 are out of order while the department is also a defaulter of 35 million rupees of the contractor.

Unfortunately, the post of XEN public health department Abbottabad is lying vacant for the last year and nobody is willing to take over the charge as the department is facing severe financial crises.

On the other side, a couple of years ago the same post of public health was a hotcake for the officers of the department.

Sources claimed that the former XEN who was twice appointed in Abbottabad during the PTI government played a vital role in the financial embezzlement which lead the department to the collapse and failure to provide water and other services to the people of Abbottabad.

Besides, the tubewell wherever in district Abbottabad public health water supply schemes are working is facing difficulties due to the damages to electric motors and others.

If the situation in Abbottabad persists then the remaining tube wells will also be out of order and people will be deprived of the water.

