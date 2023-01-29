Public Health dept asked to ensure public issues on priority

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has directed the Public Health Engineering department to ensure the resolution of longstanding public issues on priority and complete the ongoing development schemes within the stipulated timeframe.

Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed visited different development schemes of Public Health Engineering Department in the city including Solar Energy and Water Supply.

During the visit, the officials concerned informed the AC about the progress of work on these ongoing schemes and said that pace of work had been expedited in line with directives of the district administration to meet the stipulated time-frame.

The assistant commissioner said that no negligence would be tolerated and action would be taken against those compromising quality of work.

He said that an effective monitoring mechanism should be in place by conducting regular inspections on site to ensure quality work and that development projects were completed within the stipulated timeline.

He asked the Public Health Engineering officers to resolve the long-standing problems being faced by the citizens.