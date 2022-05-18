Public Health Engineer inspects process of Wash program

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Executive Engineer Public Health department Pir Ali Raza on Wednesday visited a Wash program being carried out by Research and development foundation (RDF) working on water projects in Sanghar district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Executive Engineer Public Health department Pir Ali Raza on Wednesday visited a Wash program being carried out by Research and development foundation (RDF) working on water projects in Sanghar district.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the executive engineer reviewed solar powered water supply schemes, water ponds, hand pumps and checked the technical aspects of work.

He also held a meeting with the members of a rural organization and discussed the durability of schemes.

Executive Engineer lauded the role of RDF for providing healthy drinking water after conducting laboratory tests as per the directives of Word Health organization (WHO).