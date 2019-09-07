UrduPoint.com
Public Health Engineering Funds Slashed

Development funds of local Public Health Engineering (PHE) have been slashed remarkably, following enforcement of new Local Government Act and reforms process

Executive Engineer (XEN) Attaullah Shah while talking to APP here on Saturday said that they have been submitting detailed reports on development schemes with their input cost, launched through respective parliamentarians since 1957, to the provincial secretary on daily basis.

He said their working domains were cut short during the past tenure of Commissioner Imran Skindar, and they got limited funds to implement development schemes in rural areas through their respective parliamentarians.

Following remarkable reduction in the working domains, the XEN showed reservation that the PHE might get merged into other district departments through new the Local Government Act in the district sooner or later.

When contacted, the commissioner office sources said that seeking reports through the PHE provincial secretary was a routine matter. The working domains of all district departments and their development performance were being reviewed at the provincial level.

The impression was dispelled that the said department would get merged with any other body of the district Multan.

