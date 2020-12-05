UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Health Must Be Preferred Over Politics

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Public health must be preferred over politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Since people's health is of utmost importance, it should not be compromised over politics by staging rallies and public meetings for patty political gains and point scoring in the presence of deadly virus of corona.

When the business community is rendering great sacrifices by reducing their business timings and following the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to do away with second wave of COVID-19 issued by the government time to time just to protect the people at large, the political parties which are resorting to hold public gatherings and rallies on various pretexts must prefer the people's lives over their politics, leading businessmen of the city expressed these view while talking to APP here on Saturday.

Though Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an amalgamation of opposition parties, has the right to do politics, it must revisit its public meetings schedule and renounce such activities to protect themselves, people and their near ones from the pandemic, they added on the condition of anonymity.

They were of the view that holding of public gathering would also give a wrong signal to the outer world that Pakistan is not taking this fatal virus seriously, and this may also cause various economic repercussions for the country.

While a medical expert told this scribe that the risks of getting COVID-19 are higher in crowds in which infected people spend long time together therefore adopting precautions is even indispensable.

Meanwhile, UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, presidential candidate in the upcoming election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Khalid Tawab and the candidate for Vice President Almas Haider told APP that at this time of difficulty, the country cannot afford any sort of political turmoil when the second but severe wave of Covid-19 is griping the nation. This would definitely have a very harsh and bad impact on the overall economy, they added.

The United Business Group Chairman (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "What we need is political stability which is prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with the multiple challenges in Pakistan." Malik, who is also President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, added that politics of confrontation and agitation had never been ensured economic stability, security and development of a country as well as wellbeing of the people.

Time has now changed, the influential nations are paying more attention to financial warfare to maintain their dominance and using various techniques to weaken economics of poor nations while Pakistan's economy is not strong enough to withstand economic recession, he observed.

Presidential candidate in the FPCCI upcoming election Khalid Tawab said that despite coronavirus has crippled the major and developed countries' economy and slowdown the global trade activities, Pakistan has managed to revive its jeopardized economy due to effective and feasible policies of the government. The holding of public gatherings would definitely hit hard this positive economic turnaround in Pakistan, he remarked.

"Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. We need consistency in government policies," he added.

He urged all the segments of the society including traders, industrialists, and politicians to play a key role in strengthening the economy.

While the VP candidate Almas Haider said that least public/social gatherings and observance of all other SOPs would help in speedy elimination of the coronavirus.

Dr. Malik Ihsan Ullah, an expert of nanomedicine and infectious diseases, told APP that coronavirus affects the people in many ways, citing that most of the infected individuals suffer from mild to moderate illness but recover without being hospitalized. He explained that most common symptoms of the virus are fever, dry cough and tiredness, while less common symptoms which may affect some people include aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes.

He cited that World Health Organization (WHO) suggested some doable safety steps such as maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing a face mask, cleaning hands frequently and coughing into a bent elbow or tissue.

Dr Malik Ihsan Ullah said that the risks of getting COVID-19 are higher in crowds in which infected people spend long time together therefore adopting precautions is indispensable.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan World Business Poor Chambers Of Commerce Chamber May Commerce All From Government Industry Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vehari youth fraudulently married to a 70-year old ..

14 minutes ago

Salman Ali Agha fined 40 per cent match-fee for sh ..

22 minutes ago

UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

58 minutes ago

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

1 hour ago

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Inte ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches digital internal voluntary work syst ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.