Public Health Top Priority Of Govt: Mayor Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Sunday said that dengue spray was being done in high risk areas and taking care of people's health was the top most priority of the local government.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali told media men during his visit to the City area said that there would be no compromise on it that was why steps have been taken to address the most hit dengue areas.

"The process is ongoing and dengue preventive spraying was continued uninterruptedly in Peshawar," Haji Zubair Ali said.

In this regard, he has assigned a special task to the Focal Person for Dengue, Mudasir Nazar, in which he was conducting uninterrupted dengue spraying at the UC-NC level. Dengue prevention spraying was going on in the head of Dengue Mudassar Nazar and in different areas of Peshawar including NC 103 NC 107' NC 33' NC 34' NC 128' NC 41' N C 42, NC 51, NC 87 and other NCs are being sprayed against dengue.

On this occasion, Focal Person Mudasir Nazar was informing Mayor Peshawar of the daily report during his visit to different areas in the interior city.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali said"Protecting the people from dengue is the first priority. Our first priority is to spray dengue in high-risk areas while preventing dengue in colleges, schools and Central Jail Peshawar."He said"The number of dengue patients is very high and even the beds of patients in the hospitals are full and more people are receiving treatment at home. With their support, they are also providing one fogger shoulder machine to each of the two NCs who are doing dengue spray in their respective areas on a daily basis."

