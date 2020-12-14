Public hearing held to address grievances regarding Shalfalam HPP

The district administration Monday held a public hearing for resolution of grievances on Shalfalam Hydropower Project on River Panjkora at Odigram

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Monday held a public hearing for resolution of grievances on Shalfalam Hydropower Project on River Panjkora at Odigram.

MPA Azam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Tahir Ali, representatives of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and Chief Executive Siddiqe Sons besides a large number of locals attended the hearing.

The locals of the area were briefed about the project and their queries regarding project were addressed on the spot.

The public hearing was held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadat Khan.