HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) organized a public hearing for the consumers at a wedding hall in Qasimabad here on Saturday, receiving 1,225 complaints as well as Rs9.5 million in dues.

HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahiri, MNA Hussain Tariq Shah Jamote, MPA Nuzhat Pathan and other officers of the company were present on the occasion.

Dahiri said as per the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the public hearings with the participation of the local legislators were being organized regularly in the areas of operation of HESCO.

According to him, such hearings also provide the opportunity of one-window operation because consumers complaints were heard and addressed simultaneously.

He claimed that the company was ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity during the hours of Sehri, Iftari and Taraweeh.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Javed Akhtar Akhund, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtiar, Regional Manager Javed Siddiqui and other officers were present on the occasion.