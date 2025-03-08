Open Menu

Public Hearing Of HESCO Receives 1,225 Complaints From Qasimabad's Consumers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Public hearing of HESCO receives 1,225 complaints from Qasimabad's consumers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) organized a public hearing for the consumers at a wedding hall in Qasimabad here on Saturday, receiving 1,225 complaints as well as Rs9.5 million in dues.

HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahiri, MNA Hussain Tariq Shah Jamote, MPA Nuzhat Pathan and other officers of the company were present on the occasion.

Dahiri said as per the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the public hearings with the participation of the local legislators were being organized regularly in the areas of operation of HESCO.

According to him, such hearings also provide the opportunity of one-window operation because consumers complaints were heard and addressed simultaneously.

He claimed that the company was ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity during the hours of Sehri, Iftari and Taraweeh.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) Javed Akhtar Akhund, Chief Commercial Officer Zaki Mukhtiar, Regional Manager Javed Siddiqui and other officers were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

35 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

50 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

1 hour ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

1 hour ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

4 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

5 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan