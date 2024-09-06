Public hearing on Abbottabad city master plan held

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A public hearing on the Master Plan for Abbottabad City was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Planning and Development on Friday.

The event, aimed at gathering public input for the city's future development, was attended by various district officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwana Dar, Chief Town Planner Ahmed Masood, Chief Geologist Amir Sohail, Project Manager Anwar ul Haq, as well as civil society members, media representatives, and other relevant officers.

In her address, Rizwana Dar encouraged residents to actively participate in shaping the Master Plan, highlighting the project's critical role in the city's future growth. She stressed the importance of public opinion, noting that residents have a deep understanding of their local challenges and needs.

During the event, officials from the Department of Planning and Development, along with NESPAK, provided a comprehensive briefing on the Master Plan.

They shared that the planning process for 20 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently underway, to organize cities in a structured manner to offer a better living environment for citizens. The Master Plan for Abbottabad designates specific areas for residential, economic, agricultural, transport, industrial, and other business activities.

Covering 11 neighborhood councils and 18 village councils in Tehsil Abbottabad, the plan aims to address key urban challenges. Participants offered suggestions on various issues, including sewage management, urban flooding, forestry, and traffic congestion.

The finalized Master Plan will be presented to the Commission under the supervision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur. A draft of the Abbottabad City Master Plan is available on the UPU website for public review.