UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Hearing On Proposed Landfill Tuesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Public hearing on proposed landfill Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Pakistan will conduct a public hearing on the permanent landfill, proposed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) near Sangjani, on Tuesday.

According to an official of EPA, all the relevant stakeholders had been informed about the public hearing to hear their arguments for and against the initiative.

To the surprise of many, the capital city has been lacking a permanent landfill site since its inception in 1967 and the plans for its development in past could not be materialized for one reason or another.

During the past, the civic agencies including CDA and Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) have selected multiple sites like Kurri landfill and others but unfortunately all kind of waste is still being stashed in sector I-12 where the citizens are bearing the brunt of that makeshift arrangement.

"Yes, the city has been deprived of a permanent landfill for the last several decades and this time also some miscreants are making all-out efforts to disrupt our plan of setting up a landfill on scientific pattern near Sangjani," CDA Director Sanitation Department Sardar Khan Zimri said while talking to APP.

He said the development of scientific landfill near Sangjani was an initiative of paramount importance for people of Islamabad as its population had doubled in the last two decades.

The Director said his department was forced to dispose of the trash in residential area due to absence of a permanent facility.

He said in present times, there was a dire need for ensuring proper disposal of solid waste in the capital city to ensure clean and green environment under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

At least 600 tonnes of garbage was being generated in the capital city on daily basis, he added.

He maintained that the site proposed by CDA near Sangjain was a deserted land not 'green one', alleging that some vested interests were resisting the initiative with no solid reason to contest against the initiative.

When asked about residents' concern on foul stench in the area , he said 100 hectares of land near Sangjani was proposed by a consultant hired by the CDA in a feasibility study for the project.

The site was allocated for minimum hauling distance, suitable topography, distant from aircraft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors, Zimri informed.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister SITE Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

MBRU Vice Chancellor 1st RCSI Alumni and UAE Natio ..

few seconds

Ex-footballer Obodo kidnapped in Nigeria

2 minutes ago

Sexton and Henshaw ruled out of England clash

2 minutes ago

Closely monitoring coronavirus situation, no decis ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt committed to upgrade hospitals in Karak: S ..

2 minutes ago

Prominent Rights Group Urges Iraqi Government to P ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.