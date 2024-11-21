Public Hearings Continue Across LESCO Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of Open Kachehry (public/customers hearings) are being held in the LESCO region with the aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Thursday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.
All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.
Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1,102 complaints of various types were received in the public hearings and out of which 1,101 complaints were addressed on the spot.
It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
