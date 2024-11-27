Open Menu

Public Hearings Continue Across LESCO Region

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) A series of open courts is being conducted in the LESCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider said here Wednesday that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all eight circles of LESCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and other sources.

All the SDOs, along with their teams, are ensuring regular holding of open court in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.

Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (XENs) are reviewing these public hearings. Total 1,115 complaints of various types were received in the public hearings and out of which 1,114 the complaints were addressed on the spot.

It should be noted that Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the open courts along with his team. The customers welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

More Stories From Pakistan