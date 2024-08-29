Public Hearings Continue In All SEPCO Circles: Manzoor Soomro
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chief of Engineer Operations Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Thursday said that public customer hearings were being continued in all circles by the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) with an aim of solving the problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Such hearings were being conducted in all circles of SEPCO following the directions of SEPCO CEO Saeed Ahmed Dawach.
The public was also being informed about this in advance through social media.
He further said, "All the XENs, SDOs, and commercial officers, along with their teams, are ensuring regular holding of open cargo in their subdivisions on a daily basis."
