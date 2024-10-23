Public Hearings Full Swing Across SEPCO Circles
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry are full swing in the SEPCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Chief Executive Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Wednesday has said that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all circles of SEPCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.
All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.
Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings.
A number of complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 732 complaints were addressed on the spot.
It mentioned over here that CEO, SEPCO Saeed Ahmed Dawach himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers hoped that SEPCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
Recent Stories
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident49 seconds ago
-
Food exporters delegation to visit Saudi Arabia8 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to tackling tax fraud: Ali Pervaiz8 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation to attend Paris Expo starting Nov 58 minutes ago
-
NA session rescheduled to October 258 minutes ago
-
Speech contests held, UGI secures positions8 minutes ago
-
All the democratic forces are united for the survival of democracy: Khuhro8 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested, liquor recovered8 minutes ago
-
'Dhee Rani’ programme in Sargodha8 minutes ago
-
Propaganda against Pakistan Army&ISI is an external conspiracy, chaos through social media,incitemen ..13 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 drug dealers with over 6 kg charras18 minutes ago
-
PMAP chairman offers condolences on passing of Sardar Sultan Mohammad Nasar18 minutes ago