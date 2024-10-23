Public hearings full swing across SEPCO circles

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) On the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, a series of open Kachehry are full swing in the SEPCO region with the aim of solving problems faced by the consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

Chief Executive Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Wednesday has said that public/customers hearings are being conducted in all circles of SEPCO. The public is also being informed about this in advance through the media.

All the SDOs along with their teams are ensuring regular holding of open kachehry in their sub-divisions on a daily basis.

Superintending Engineers (SEs) and Executive Engineers (X-Ens) are reviewing these public hearings.

A number of complaints of various types were received in the open kachehry held on Wednesday out of which 732 complaints were addressed on the spot.

It mentioned over here that CEO, SEPCO Saeed Ahmed Dawach himself is also making a surprise visit to the open kachehry along with his team. The customers hoped that SEPCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.