Public hearings vital part of EIA process: EPA DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Director General Farzana Altaf Shah Friday assured the people to consider their concerns and encouraged them to participate in public hearings as they play an essential role in preserving the environment for the future.

The public hearing of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of Pakland Tower II Project, New Blue Area, Sector G-9, Islamabad, was here while after the conclusion of the presentation, the public expressed their concerns associated with the project, said a news release.

Public hearings are a vital part of the EIA process to hear, assess, and respond to the concerns of the public and other stakeholders.

In the public hearing, the representative of the proponent, Project Procurement International, presented the various aspects of the project.

The project aims to provide office space to the business and corporate sector in Islamabad, and to promote the prime minister's vision of vertical expansion.