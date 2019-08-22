"Public Helpline" Established To Resolve Complaints Of The People Of Sindh

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "Public Helpline" has been established in Sindh to resolve problems of the citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, "Public Helpline" has been established in Sindh to resolve problems of the citizens.

This was stated by the District Chief Organizer of Public Helpline, Shehzad Siddiqui in a press conference here on Thursday.

He said problems of the people of Sindh were not being resolved due to lack of interest of the provincial government that's why 'Public Helpline' has been established.

He claimed that with the establishment of such helpline people will be able to get their problems resolved and it will also be helpful in curbing corruption.

The Coordinator Nazaruddin Mayo and other PTI workers were also present during the press conference.