Public Holiday Announced For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) On Oct 30
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:39 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Friday declared public holiday on October 30, throughout Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
This was announced in a statement.