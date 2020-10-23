Public holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Oct 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Government on Friday declared public holiday on October 30, throughout Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Friday declared public holiday on October 30, throughout Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

This was announced in a statement.