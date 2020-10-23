UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Holiday Announced For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) On Oct 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Public holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Oct 30

The Sindh Government on Friday declared public holiday on October 30, throughout Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government on Friday declared public holiday on October 30, throughout Sindh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

This was announced in a statement.

Related Topics

Sindh October Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

40 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

55 minutes ago

Panel of Chairmen announced for KP PA

5 seconds ago

Accelerated action plan for stunting, malnutrition ..

8 seconds ago

India desires Hindu majority in IIOJK to win possi ..

10 seconds ago

Loss of innocent lives in Afghanistan stampede reg ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.