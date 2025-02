Public holiday announced in district Jamshoro on 773rd annual urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

The district administration Jamshoro has announced a local holiday in district Jamshoro on Monday, February 17th, 2025 (18 Shaban 1446 Hijri), to mark the 773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The district administration Jamshoro has announced a local holiday in district Jamshoro on Monday, February 17th, 2025 (18 Shaban 1446 Hijri), to mark the 773rd annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (R.A).

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro and Chairman Shehbaz Mela Committee Ghazanfar Ali Qadri has formally declared the holiday, and an official notification was also issued in this regard.