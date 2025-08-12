Open Menu

Public Holiday Announced In Islamabad Capital Territory On August 13

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:05 PM

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

All private institutions including schools, colleges, universities, private businesses and offices within Islamabad will remain closed on this day in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday officially announced a public holiday in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on August 13.

The notification read that all private institutions including schools, colleges, universities, private businesses and offices within Islamabad will remain closed on this day.

However, essential service offices operating under the Islamabad administration will remain open. Federal ministries, divisions, and all subordinate federal departments and offices will also continue their operations as usual.

The employees working in essential service sectors such as the Metropolitan Corporation, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will not observe the holiday and are expected to report to work.

Moreover, the employees of the Islamabad Capital Territory administration would also not be granted a holiday on August 13.

