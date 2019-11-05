Public holiday announced in shaheed benazir Abad district on wed

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed Jafar has declared November 6 (Wednesday) as public holiday in District Shaheed Benazirabad on the occasion of 748th Annual Urs Mubarak (Fair) of Syed Asghar Ali Shah alMaroof Sakhi Jam Datar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad Abrar Ahmed Jafar has declared November 6 (Wednesday) as public holiday in District Shaheed Benazirabad on the occasion of 748th Annual Urs Mubarak (Fair) of Syed Asghar Ali Shah alMaroof Sakhi Jam Datar.

A notification in this regard has also been issued.