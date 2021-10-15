Public Holiday Announced On Oct 19
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) would be observed as a public holiday on October 19th (Tuesday), said a notification issued here on Friday.
According to the notification on account of 12th Rabi ul Awal (1443 AH), the 19th October (Tuesday) would be observed as a public holiday.