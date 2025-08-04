Public Holiday Declared On Aug 14, Important Institutions Will Be Closed
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Independence Day activities intensified across Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Independence Day activities intensified across Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
This year celebrations would be marked with the theme "Marka-e-Haq," to honor the nation's resilience and unity.
In this connection, preparations have been started since August 1, to celebrate the 79th Independence Day in a dignified manner. Celebrations, decorations, rallies and flag hoisting activities have got momentum across the province. Meanwhile, August 14 will be a public holiday on Thursday.
According to the official sources, special activities for the Independence Day are planned and are in full swing in each district and Tehsil. The activities schedule from August 1 to 14 have already been finalized.
The main ceremony will be held at Huzuri Bagh on August 14. The Chief Minister will hoist the national flag. Maryam Nawaz will unveil the 'Marka-e-Haq Park' at Expo Center Lahore on August 14. The 'Marka-e-Haq Museum and a memorial will also be unveiled. The ceremonies will be held with the full participation of all sections of the public.
Furthermore, cultural and literary organizations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.
Children are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.
Booksellers and shopkeepers say that this year, due to the special theme "Marqa-e-Haq," stickers are selling like hot cakes.
