Public holiday declared on February 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Government of Pakistan has declared public holiday on February 5, 2021 to observe the "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

The public holiday will be marked by all provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory, says a press release received here from Ministry of Interior.

The entire nation will express solidarity with Kashmiris to signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour Kashmiri Shuhada. One minute silence shall be observed at 1000 hours on the same day.