UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Holiday Declared On February 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

Public holiday declared on February 5

The Government of Pakistan has declared public holiday on February 5, 2021 to observe the "Kashmir Solidarity Day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Government of Pakistan has declared public holiday on February 5, 2021 to observe the "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

The public holiday will be marked by all provincial governments including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K and Islamabad Capital Territory, says a press release received here from Ministry of Interior.

The entire nation will express solidarity with Kashmiris to signify political and moral support in their struggle for self-determination and to honour Kashmiri Shuhada. One minute silence shall be observed at 1000 hours on the same day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Same February Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

Petition by 9-Year Old Girl to Stop UK Plastic Was ..

5 minutes ago

Fog to reduce from tomorrow:Spokesman PMD

5 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension schedule

5 minutes ago

MCCI seminar on investment opportunities in south ..

5 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens Al Fay Park

11 minutes ago

Macron rules out official apology for colonial abu ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.