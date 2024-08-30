Open Menu

Public Holiday In Sargodha On Sept 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Public holiday in Sargodha on Sept 3

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) In light of the upcoming 28th Safar procession, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem has announced a public holiday for all government and private educational institutions on September 3.

The decision aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession and ensure public safety.

However, educational institutions in other tehsils of the district will remain open as usual.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the measure is specific to Sargodha city due to expected large gatherings and the need for enhanced security and traffic management.

Related Topics

Traffic Sargodha September All Government

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

2 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

2 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

2 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

2 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

2 hours ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

2 hours ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

3 hours ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

2 hours ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

2 hours ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

2 hours ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan