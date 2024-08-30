Public holiday in Sargodha on Sept 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) In light of the upcoming 28th Safar procession, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem has announced a public holiday for all government and private educational institutions on September 3.

The decision aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of the procession and ensure public safety.

However, educational institutions in other tehsils of the district will remain open as usual.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the measure is specific to Sargodha city due to expected large gatherings and the need for enhanced security and traffic management.