Public holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Friday announced a public holiday on 12th Rabiul Awwal throughout the country.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat, all government institutions will remain close on October 19 (Tuesday).

"It is notified for general information that Tuesday, October 19, 2021 shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi SAW (12th Rabiul Awwal 1443AH) throughout the country," the notification said.

Muslims around the world will celebrate the Eid Milad un Nabi SAW, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal.

The government and religious organizations will hold a number of programmes to highlight the character and merciful acts of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion.