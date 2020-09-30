Public Holiday On Urs Of Shah Latif On Oct 02
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh government Wednesday declared public holiday on October 02, on account of the annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A), throughout the province.
A notification is also issued to this effect .