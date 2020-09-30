Public holiday on Urs of Shah Latif on Oct 02

The Sindh government Wednesday declared public holiday on October 02, on account of the annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A), throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Sindh government Wednesday declared public holiday on October 02, on account of the annual Urs of famous saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (R.A), throughout the province.

A notification is also issued to this effect .