Public Holidays Extended To April 11 In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Public holidays extended to April 11 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended public holidays to April 11, said a notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended public holidays to April 11, said a notification issued here on Friday.

The notification issued by Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department stated that the provincial cabinet meeting has approved the extension of public holidays from April 6 to April 11.

The order will not apply to essential services notified in earlier notification.

