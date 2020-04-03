Public Holidays Extended To April 11 In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:14 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended public holidays to April 11, said a notification issued here on Friday.
The notification issued by Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department stated that the provincial cabinet meeting has approved the extension of public holidays from April 6 to April 11.
The order will not apply to essential services notified in earlier notification.