Public Holidays on March 21 & 22 in Rwp on account of Pak Day Parade

Rawalpindi district administration here on Wednesday declared March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday local holidays in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration here on Wednesday declared March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday local holidays in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade.

According to a notification issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Rawalpindi, on the order of Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Dr.

Hassan Waqar Cheema, local holidays have been declared on March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade.

All the educational institutions in the public and private sectors as well as offices will remain closed. However, this notification will not affect the SSC-1 Annual Examination BISE Rawalpindi.