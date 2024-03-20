Open Menu

Public Holidays On March 21 & 22 In Rwp On Account Of Pak Day Parade

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Public Holidays on March 21 & 22 in Rwp on account of Pak Day Parade

Rawalpindi district administration here on Wednesday declared March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday local holidays in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration here on Wednesday declared March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday local holidays in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade.

According to a notification issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Rawalpindi, on the order of Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Dr.

Hassan Waqar Cheema, local holidays have been declared on March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade.

All the educational institutions in the public and private sectors as well as offices will remain closed. However, this notification will not affect the SSC-1 Annual Examination BISE Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Holidays Pakistan Day Rawalpindi BISE March

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows eq ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..

22 seconds ago
 China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, r ..

China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution

24 seconds ago
 63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 s ..

63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers

26 seconds ago
 Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardio ..

Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project

28 seconds ago
 CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capi ..

CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital

30 seconds ago
 EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce ..

EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister

7 minutes ago
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari ..

Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projec ..

Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi

7 minutes ago
 Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports ..

Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest

7 minutes ago
 WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of ..

WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) iss ..

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) issues Senate election's tickets

15 seconds ago
 Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan