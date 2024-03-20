Public Holidays On March 21 & 22 In Rwp On Account Of Pak Day Parade
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Rawalpindi district administration here on Wednesday declared March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday local holidays in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration here on Wednesday declared March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday local holidays in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade.
According to a notification issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Rawalpindi, on the order of Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Dr.
Hassan Waqar Cheema, local holidays have been declared on March 21, Thursday and March 22, Friday in the district on account of March 23, Pakistan Day Parade.
All the educational institutions in the public and private sectors as well as offices will remain closed. However, this notification will not affect the SSC-1 Annual Examination BISE Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less pri ..
China calls for Palestine full membership in UN, road map for two-state solution
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital
EU GSP-Plus increases Pak-EU trade volume:Commerce Minister
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Mi ..
Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi
Polish farmers block roads in new Ukraine imports protest
WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) issues Senate election's tickets
Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows equal opportunities for less privileged students to ..22 seconds ago
-
63 arrested on profiteering, fine imposed on 248 shopkeepers26 seconds ago
-
Ministers reviews Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha project28 seconds ago
-
CDA starts anti encroachment drive in federal capital30 seconds ago
-
Provincial Minister for Prisons Ali Hassan Zardari not to avail privileges as Minister7 minutes ago
-
Ministers, former NA Speaker inspect health projects in Swabi7 minutes ago
-
WASA constitutes 30 special teams for cleansing of sewerage lines7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) issues Senate election's tickets15 seconds ago
-
Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple16 seconds ago
-
Intellectuals urge Indian authorities to avoid neglecting historical routes for promoting tourism17 seconds ago
-
PR CEO announces 4 Eid Special Trains to facilitate passengers7 minutes ago
-
CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists18 minutes ago