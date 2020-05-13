UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Hospitals Conditions Being Improved

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Public hospitals conditions being improved

The district administration expressed resolve to improve public hospitals condition to restore people's confidence in those hospitals, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The district administration expressed resolve to improve public hospitals condition to restore people's confidence in those hospitals, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

ADCR, AC Coordination, CEO health, MS and other top officials attended the meeting.

DC reviewed funds utilization, medicines provisions, vaccine availability and cleanliness situation to be carried out as up to the mark in the hospitals.

He insisted on bringing down C-section tendency, with improving normal delivery cases to safe health of mother and baby. He directed concerned staff to abide by all SOPs being issued by the government to OPDs of hospitals after easing lockdown following coronavirus outbreak.

He said turning of public hospitals to people's friendly was their earnest priority to which all out efforts were being put in.

Related Topics

All Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

5 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

1 minute ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

1 minute ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

23 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.