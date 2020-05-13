Public hospitals conditions being improved

The district administration expressed resolve to improve public hospitals condition to restore people's confidence in those hospitals, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday

ADCR, AC Coordination, CEO health, MS and other top officials attended the meeting.

DC reviewed funds utilization, medicines provisions, vaccine availability and cleanliness situation to be carried out as up to the mark in the hospitals.

He insisted on bringing down C-section tendency, with improving normal delivery cases to safe health of mother and baby. He directed concerned staff to abide by all SOPs being issued by the government to OPDs of hospitals after easing lockdown following coronavirus outbreak.

He said turning of public hospitals to people's friendly was their earnest priority to which all out efforts were being put in.