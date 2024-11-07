Public Hospitals To Be Shifted To Solar Energy: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the government plan to shift all government hospitals in the province to solar energy
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the government plan to shift all government hospitals in the province to solar energy.
Presiding over the syndicate meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University on Thursday, he highlighted the government's commitment to advancing qualitative research in medical institutions across Punjab. He emphasized that transparency in financial matters within medical universities is a priority, and that the Punjab government remains dedicated to providing quality education to students in public medical universities.
Salman Rafique also stressed the importance of enhancing sanitation standards in government hospitals to improve patient care.
During the meeting, the syndicate approved a maintenance contract for the MRI machine at Holy Family Hospital, along with HEC-funded development schemes. The upgradation of the Nursing College at Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, was also given the green light.
The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretaries Zia Ullah Shah and Rushda Lodhi, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Salim, Deputy Secretaries Lubna and Hamad ul Rab, and other officials. Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, Prof. Muhammad Umar, and faculty and syndicate members participated via video link.
Recent Stories
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..
NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine
2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps
ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad
68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days
Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat
Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community ..
Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..
CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..
Pledge to transform jails into training centres
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare workers Held1 minute ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days7 minutes ago
-
Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat23 minutes ago
-
Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community health7 minutes ago
-
Pledge to transform jails into training centres3 minutes ago
-
MWMC launches extensive anti-smog measures3 minutes ago
-
Nepal's outgoing ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif3 minutes ago
-
CPO urges students role in making Pakistan Green3 minutes ago
-
2,454 applicants addressed at FDA counter2 minutes ago
-
Punjab wants to benefit from US experience in agriculture: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hu ..2 minutes ago