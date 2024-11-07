Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the government plan to shift all government hospitals in the province to solar energy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the government plan to shift all government hospitals in the province to solar energy.

Presiding over the syndicate meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University on Thursday, he highlighted the government's commitment to advancing qualitative research in medical institutions across Punjab. He emphasized that transparency in financial matters within medical universities is a priority, and that the Punjab government remains dedicated to providing quality education to students in public medical universities.

Salman Rafique also stressed the importance of enhancing sanitation standards in government hospitals to improve patient care.

During the meeting, the syndicate approved a maintenance contract for the MRI machine at Holy Family Hospital, along with HEC-funded development schemes. The upgradation of the Nursing College at Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi, was also given the green light.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretaries Zia Ullah Shah and Rushda Lodhi, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Sidra Salim, Deputy Secretaries Lubna and Hamad ul Rab, and other officials. Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, Prof. Muhammad Umar, and faculty and syndicate members participated via video link.