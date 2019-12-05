Public Information Officer RTI Act nominated

Deputy Secretary (Administration) Sports, Tourism Culture, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Museums Department has been nominated as Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Right to information (RTI) Act, 2013

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Secretary (Administration) sports , Tourism Culture, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Museums Department has been nominated as Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Right to information (RTI) Act, 2013.

The nominated officer can be contacted on 091-9223446, 091-9212535 and sportsdepttkp@gmail.com, said a notification issued here Thursday by KP Sports, Tourism, Archaeology Museums & Youth Affairs. Department.