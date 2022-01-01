UrduPoint.com

Public Issues Being Resolved On Priority: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza Saturday said that public issues were being resolved on priority basis through open courts at town level

Addressing an open court at district council hall here, the deputy commissioner said the government paying special focus to resolution of public issues at their door step. He said that open courts were being organized at town level to facilitate masses.

He warned officers to facilitate masses otherwise strict action would be taken over negligence. He directed officers concerned to ensure best cleanliness arrangements in their respective areas.

Syed Musa Raza added that action against artificial inflation, encroachment, cleanliness and medical facilities were top priorities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

