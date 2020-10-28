Public issues being resolved through open door policy: Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak Wednesday said the public issues were being resolved at their door steps through open door policy

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak Wednesday said the public issues were being resolved at their door steps through open door policy.

He said the applicants could discuss their problems with heads of the departments any time through this policy. The minister expressed these views while conducting an open court at Fazilpur.

He said that serving humanity was priority of the provincial government and directed the district officials to keep their offices opened for masses.

The minister listened to the problems of people and issued necessary directions to the departments concerned.

Later, the provincial minister visited to Fazilpur sahulat bazaar and said that establishment of these bazaars was aimed to provide relief to masses.

He said the provincial government was taking practical steps to provide relief to masses from artificial inflation.

Dareshak said that all commodities were available at Sahulat bazaars in extra quantity on cheaper rates.

