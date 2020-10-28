UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Issues Being Resolved Through Open Door Policy: Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:12 PM

Public issues being resolved through open door policy: Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak

Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak Wednesday said the public issues were being resolved at their door steps through open door policy

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak Wednesday said the public issues were being resolved at their door steps through open door policy.

He said the applicants could discuss their problems with heads of the departments any time through this policy. The minister expressed these views while conducting an open court at Fazilpur.

He said that serving humanity was priority of the provincial government and directed the district officials to keep their offices opened for masses.

The minister listened to the problems of people and issued necessary directions to the departments concerned.

Later, the provincial minister visited to Fazilpur sahulat bazaar and said that establishment of these bazaars was aimed to provide relief to masses.

He said the provincial government was taking practical steps to provide relief to masses from artificial inflation.

Dareshak said that all commodities were available at Sahulat bazaars in extra quantity on cheaper rates.

APP /ahj-sak

Related Topics

Punjab All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Ca ..

12 minutes ago

Marrium Aurangzeb lambast PTI govt over high infla ..

18 minutes ago

World 100m champion Coleman to appeal two-year ban ..

27 seconds ago

Governor Shah Farman chairs BoG meeting of IMScien ..

29 seconds ago

80% disease spread, positivity ratio in 11 major c ..

31 seconds ago

Extra Session Within Israel-Lebanon Sea Border Tal ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.