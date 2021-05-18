UrduPoint.com
Public Lambasts Maryam Nawaz For Holding Massive Gathering During Pandemic Spike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Public lambasts Maryam Nawaz for holding massive gathering during pandemic spike

People from different walks of life have condemned the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leadership specially Maryum Nawaz Sharif for holding procession at Sheikhupura and violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government against deadly Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :People from different walks of life have condemned the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leadership specially Maryum Nawaz Sharif for holding procession at Sheikhupura and violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government against deadly Coronavirus.

"A large number of people were called by PML-N at Javed Latif's residence by violating�the SOPs to prevent COVID-19 and that behaviour showed that Maryum Nawaz Sharif was playing with the lives of the citizens of the Sheikhupura for her personal interests," said a resident of Sector I-8/4 Haji Ghulam Muhammad while talking to APP.

He said it's a crime which was done by a political leader Maryum Nawaz�and gave the wrong message to the people by holding a procession. "At one hand, per day deaths and infections are increasing and people are dying and the Indian variant is ravaging human lives magnanimously in the region which should be taken seriously," he added.

He urged the government to come forward and set an example by taking strict action against the PML-N leadership, particularly Maryum Nawaz Sharif otherwise a trend would be set by other�political parties.

A resident of Sector F-10/2�Islamabad Farhat Hussain commenting on the behavior of PML-N�Leader Maryum Nawaz Sharif said that unbelievable attitude was adopted by PML-N leadership and it gave dent to the efforts of the government mitigating the deadly COVID-19 spread.

� �She said political�parties should behave with responsibility and not play with the lives of the citizens by calling them to attend large public gatherings without taking proper measures against the COVID-19.��� � It is pertinent to mention here that a case was registered against PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif's son and two brothers for gathering a huge crowd and violating corona virus SOPs on the arrival of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, a case has been registered for violating corona virus SOPs on Maryam's arrival.

Mian Hassan Latif's son Mian Hassan Javed, two brothers Amjad Latif and Munawar Latif have been named in the case registered for holding a procession and a public meeting which was violation of coronavirus protocols.

Besides, district presidents of PML-N Munawar Iqbal, Malik Pervez Iqbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, and Azeem Javed have also been nominated in the case.

In addition to this, hundreds of PML-N workers have also been mentioned in the case.

