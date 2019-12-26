UrduPoint.com
Public Liaison Committee Holds Meeting In Buner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:14 PM

Public liaison committee holds meeting in Buner

A meeting of public liaison committee was held to discuss issues with regard to peace and harmony in Totali area

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of public liaison committee was held to discuss issues with regard to peace and harmony in Totali area.

Station House Officer of Totali police station inspector Abudl Wakil, elders and members of the public liaison committee were in attendance.

The SHO said that meeting was held on the directive of DPO Sohail Khalid to strengthen coordination with people and ensure durable peace in the area.

He said police was committed to protecting lives and property of masses and added that a special crackdown had been launched in the area to wipe out crimes from society.

He appealed masses to cooperate with police by identifying narcotics dealers, usurers, criminals and gamblers in the area.

The committee members expressed their full support in ensure durable peace and harmony in the area.

