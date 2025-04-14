Open Menu

Public Liaison Committees To Start Functioning By April 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Public liaison committees to start functioning by April 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The home department has announced formation of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) across the province on a priority basis, directing all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to activate them by April 20.

The committees will also act as a bridge for information exchange between citizens and the police, while these bodies will help assist law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in religious ceremonies, public gatherings, or emergencies as well.

Punjab Home Department sources told APP on Monday that and the details of the members and the action plan should be sent to the department.

Instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners (DCs), regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs), city police officers (CPs), and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

The Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) are being established at the police station level to improve communication and cooperation between the public and the police. The committees aim to report suspicious activity, community watch, by acting as a bridge for information exchange.

Punjab Home Department will review the performance of all Public Liaison Committees (PLCs), sources said, adding in the first phase, PLCs will be established at the police station level. In the second phase, the committees will be activated up to the neighborhood and ward levels within three months, sources added.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

9 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan