Public Liaison Committees To Start Functioning By April 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The home department has announced formation of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) across the province on a priority basis, directing all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to activate them by April 20.
The committees will also act as a bridge for information exchange between citizens and the police, while these bodies will help assist law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in religious ceremonies, public gatherings, or emergencies as well.
Punjab Home Department sources told APP on Monday that and the details of the members and the action plan should be sent to the department.
Instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners (DCs), regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs), city police officers (CPs), and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).
The Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) are being established at the police station level to improve communication and cooperation between the public and the police. The committees aim to report suspicious activity, community watch, by acting as a bridge for information exchange.
Punjab Home Department will review the performance of all Public Liaison Committees (PLCs), sources said, adding in the first phase, PLCs will be established at the police station level. In the second phase, the committees will be activated up to the neighborhood and ward levels within three months, sources added.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid6 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela7 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges7 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation7 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident7 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD7 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree7 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project7 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM7 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements7 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed7 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain7 hours ago