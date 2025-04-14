Public liaison committees to start functioning by April 20

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The home department has announced formation of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) across the province on a priority basis, directing all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province to activate them by April 20.

The committees will also act as a bridge for information exchange between citizens and the police, while these bodies will help assist law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in religious ceremonies, public gatherings, or emergencies as well.

Punjab Home Department sources told APP on Monday that and the details of the members and the action plan should be sent to the department.

Instructions have been issued to all deputy commissioners (DCs), regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs), city police officers (CPs), and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

The Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) are being established at the police station level to improve communication and cooperation between the public and the police. The committees aim to report suspicious activity, community watch, by acting as a bridge for information exchange.

Punjab Home Department will review the performance of all Public Liaison Committees (PLCs), sources said, adding in the first phase, PLCs will be established at the police station level. In the second phase, the committees will be activated up to the neighborhood and ward levels within three months, sources added.