Public Mandated PTI To End Corruption From Country: Zain Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

Public mandated PTI to end corruption from country: Zain Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is determined to root out corruption from the country as masses had mandated the party to eliminate it, said Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is determined to root out corruption from the country as masses had mandated the party to eliminate it, said Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi.

"Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is single-minded about removing corruption because nation stands by him for this cause." Zain stated this while inaugurating six electricity projects in UC Lothar of NA-157 here on Friday.

He stated that the prime minister was following zero tolerance policy on this issue adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was creating chaos in the country just to divert attention from accountability and its plunders.

" If govt gives PDM an NRO today, the 11 parties alliance will end its public gatherings immediately, but Prime Minister, Imran Khan won't give it National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) at all.

This is the voice of the nation too." he noted.

Development of South Punjab was top priority of the PTI government, he said and added that the region was deprived of its rights in the past intentionally.

Separate budget has been allocated for South Punjab besides Secretariat, he informed.

About his constituency NA-157, he said that it was his home adding that the public had honoured him by electing from here.

The parliamentary said that various developmental projects including health, education and infrastructure are going in this constituency.

More Stories From Pakistan

