HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :A public meeting in connection with the 55th foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will be held at Rawal House on Tuesday (November 29).

According to a press release, the Foundation Day public meeting will be held on Tuesday at 5pm at Rawal Farm House, Rahoki near Tando Jam which will be attended by party leaders.

A tribute will be paid to the founding fathers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).