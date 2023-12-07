Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 144

The District Administration Lower Dir has imposed a ban on holding public meetings without prior permission of the administration

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The District Administration Lower Dir has imposed a ban on holding public meetings without prior permission of the administration.

According to details, the district administration has banned on holding of illegal public meetings and gatherings in public interest under section 144.

Leaders of political parties have bee also been directed to ensure compliance with the order of district administration.

