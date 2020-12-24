UrduPoint.com
Public Meetings Not Suitable In Prevailing Circumstances: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:30 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people should follow all SOPs regarding coronavirus and stressed that public meetings should not be held in prevailing circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people should follow all SOPs regarding coronavirus and stressed that public meetings should not be held in prevailing circumstances.

In a statement issued here, the CM said his condition further improved, however he was taking rest according to doctors' advice and performing important tasks from home.

He thanked the people for their prayers while sharing that his family tested negative.

