KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that public meetings would be held in every division of the province to mark the 55th Foundation Day of the party.

He said the public gathering would be held in Nishtar Park, Karachi on November 30.

Public gatherings would also be held in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana divisions, the PPP leader added.