Public misconduct and delays in justice not be tolerated: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed police officers to perform their duties honestly and diligently as protection of people’s rights and provision of speedy justice is top priority of the police.

Addressing an open court in his office here on Monday, he said that safety of public lives and property is the first and foremost duty of the police in addition to addressing genuine grievances of people and delivering them speedy justice.

He said misconduct with people and unnecessary delays in the registration of cases would not be tolerated under any circumstances and police officials involved in such activities would be penalized strictly.

He personally heard complaints of citizens and issued directives to officers concerned for their immediate redress.

All applications will be resolved strictly on merit by ensuring transparency and fairness in the process, he added.