Public Money To Be Spent On People's Welfare: Mohibullah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Public money to be spent on people's welfare: Mohibullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock and Fisheries Minister Mohibullah Khan Sunday said PTI has written history by initiating massive development works and made a comprehensive plan to spent public money on the welfare of people.

Talking to different delegations at his residence in Shagai Saidu Sharif Swat, he said that due to people friendly polices of PTI, masses were joining the party in large numbers. He said PTI has removed barriers between rulers and people through devolution of power at low level.

He said only the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan could resolve the problems of people as PTI has practically proved that public money was being spent only on people. He said all the previous rulers ignored the masses when they came into power and have failed to work for public welfare.

Mohibullah said that a new era of development and prosperity would be started as PTI has initiated different welfare oriented programmes.

