UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Public Money To Be Used For Welfare Of People

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Public money to be used for welfare of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Nazir Chohan on Sunday inaugurated sewerage project worth millions of rupees in Green Town, Keer Kalan area here.

According to official sources, speaking on this occasion Nazir Chohan said that his mission was to serve people adding that all basic facilities would be provided to the people of Keer Kalan.

He said that public money would be used only for the welfare of the people.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khancountry would be made a welfare state like Riasat-e-Madina.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Money Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

NPCC ranked Middle East’s Top EPC Contractor

20 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss relati ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches programme to fast track ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah delays 17th SteelFab to June 2 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy, talabat join hands to support Emira ..

2 hours ago

Aurora50 welcomes inaugural Pathway20 cohort at of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.