Public money to be used for welfare of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Nazir Chohan on Sunday inaugurated sewerage project worth millions of rupees in Green Town, Keer Kalan area here.

According to official sources, speaking on this occasion Nazir Chohan said that his mission was to serve people adding that all basic facilities would be provided to the people of Keer Kalan.

He said that public money would be used only for the welfare of the people.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khancountry would be made a welfare state like Riasat-e-Madina.