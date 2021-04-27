UrduPoint.com
Public Must Follow COVID-19 SOPs: DC Kohlu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Imran Ibrahim Bangalzai on Tuesday said people should follow precautionary measures and must avoid unnecessary travel and crowded places as the third wave of coronavirus is dangerous.

Talking to media at his office, DC said that the third wave of Corona has intensified and the rapid rise in corona cases and deaths around the world, especially in South Asia, has sounded alarm bells.

SP Kohlu Abdul Hameed Kathor, Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mengal and Risaldar Major Levies Sher Muhammad Murree were present on the occasion.

DC said that SOPs should be fully implemented in which using masks and ensuring social distance saying that people should also avoid unnecessary travel, market and rush places so that you could protect yourself and your family by taking precautions.

Lockdown days have been changed in the light of the provincial government's order which would be held on Thursday and Friday instead of Saturday and Sunday, he said. Deputy Commissioner Imran Bangalzai said people should play their due role for ensuring implementation of SOPs against deadly virus in order to control it by precaution measures.

