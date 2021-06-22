'Public must follow guidelines keep healthy environment'

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :National Award winning of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Champion Ashfaq Nazar said that public must follow the guidelines of government health department as it is our human, moral, religious and national duty to keep the environment clean.

He stated this during an awareness campaign launched by distributing pamphlets among public here on Tuesday.

He urged citizens that it was our duty to act to clean our environment and get rid of smog and other elements causing air pollution,adding that the current environment situation was alarming for all the creatures living on earth so we must join hands to work for a clean and green environment.

The vehicles, factories and agricultural land owners must try to show sign of responsibility to control environmental pollution,he concluded.