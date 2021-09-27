UrduPoint.com

'Public Must Follow Guidelines To Keep Healthy Environment'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

'Public must follow guidelines to keep healthy environment'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :National Award winning of Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan Index Champion Ashfaq Nazar said on Monday that public must follow guidelines of health department to keep the environment clean.

He expressed these views while addressing the students during an awareness seminar organized by Aptech education.

He said the present environment situation was very alarming for human being as well as animals and birds.

The vehicles, factories and agricultural land owners must try to show sign of responsibility to control environmental pollution.

He further said that environment pollution was very dangerous and we must join hands to work for a clean and green environment.

Every Pakistani should plant saplings in their homes, streets, neighborhoods, educational institutions,public and private offices, so that the challenges of growing climate change in Pakistan could betackled, he added.

