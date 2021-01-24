Public office holders not to evade accountability:Ch Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said public office holders could not evade accountability.

"It is strange that the Chief Minister or any public office holder says that I am not accountable to you", the federal minister said in series of tweets.

Either it was the chief minister or any minister, he has to be accountable to every citizen, he said.

"No officer or chief minister can evade the government inquiry under article 149 and other clauses", Chaudhry Fawad said.

Criticizing opposition, he said opposition has no strategy or plan, adding, it started with resignations and stopped at public meetings and now talking about bringing a no-confidence movement.

"Who is dared to bring a no-confidence movement against the Prime Minister, Imran Khan", the federal minister questioned.

"You should be thanked enough for escaping life imprisonment and disqualification", the minister asked opposition while quoting an urdu proverb "Kia piddi aur KIA piddi ka shorba" (Why should somebody so insignificant be such a loud mouth?).