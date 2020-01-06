UrduPoint.com
Public Opinion Equally Split Between Maryam Nawaz Being Allowed To Travel Abroad Versus Not Being Allowed To Visit Her Father In London

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:18 PM

Public opinion equally split between Maryam Nawaz being allowed to travel abroad versus not being allowed to visit her father in London

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 46% believe that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to travel abroad and 48% said they do not believe she should be allowed to travel outside of Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 46% believe that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to travel abroad and 48% said they do not believe she should be allowed to travel outside of Pakistan.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Recently Maryam Nawaz has submitted an application in Lahore High Court to remove her name from the ECL for six weeks for her to visit her father because of his health.

Some people say that Maryam Nawaz’s name should be removed from the ECL and she should be allowed to travel abroad, while others say that her name should not be removed from the ECL. What is your opinion on the matter?” In response, 46% Pakistanis believe that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to travel to London to see her father, 48% say she should not be allowed to travel abroad and only 6% said they did not know/did not wish to respond.

